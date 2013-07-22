Honey TongueUK alternative rock band
Honey Tongue
Honey Tongue Biography (Wikipedia)
Honey Tongue were an alternative rock band formed by former member of The Perfect Disaster and The Breeders Josephine Wiggs (vocals, guitar, cello) and The Perfect Disaster/Spacemen 3/Spiritualized drummer Jon Mattock. The band later recorded as The Josephine Wiggs Experience.
Honey Tongue Tracks
Sunday Morning People (Jag's Ronson Drum Remix)
Sunday Morning People (Jag's Ronson Drum Remix)
Driver
Driver
Driver
