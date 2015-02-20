Paper TigerMinneapolis hip hop producer & DJ
Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger Biography (Wikipedia)
John Samels, better known by his stage name Paper Tiger, is a hip hop producer and DJ from Minneapolis, Minnesota, who is currently based in Brooklyn, New York. He is a founding member of the indie hip hop collective Doomtree.
Paper Tiger Tracks
Champion (feat. Josey Wales, Burro Banton, Jigsy King, Little Twitch, Sherrie, Lady G, Paper Tiger, Capleton, General Trees, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Peter Metro, Ninjaman & Bounty Killer)
Yellowman
Champion
Burro Banton
Champion
Last played on
Make It Through (Werkha remix)
Paper Tiger
Make It Through (Werkha remix)
Last played on
Make It Through
Paper Tiger
Make It Through
Last played on
Irresistible (feat. Sabira Jade)
Paper Tiger
(Got Your Number)
Paper Tiger
(Got Your Number)
Last played on
Come Correct (feat. Foreign Beggars)
Paper Tiger
Come Correct (feat. Foreign Beggars)
Last played on
Delight Dub
Paper Tiger
Delight Dub
Last played on
Worldwide Takeover
Paper Tiger
Good Feeling (Pedro y Lobo Mix) (Feat. Sabira Jade)
Paper Tiger
Good Feeling (feat. Sabrina Jade) (Pedro Y Lobo Remix)
Paper Tiger
