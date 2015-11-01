Hubert FolBorn 11 November 1925. Died 19 January 1995
1925-11-11
Hubert Fol (November 11, 1925, Paris - January 19, 1995, Paris) was a French jazz saxophonist and bandleader.
Fol was Raymond Fol's brother, and learned piano from an early age through lessons from his mother. He also took lessons in violin and clarinet in his teens and early twenties. As a saxophonist, he worked with Claude Abadie and Boris Vian and cofounded the Be Bop Minstrels with his brother in 1947. In 1949-1950 he toured Europe and recorded with Coleman Hawkins, then worked with Kenny Clarke and Django Reinhardt before embarking on another European tour with Dizzy Gillespie and Rex Stewart. Fol's health deteriorated in the 1960s, which led to his playing far less frequently.
