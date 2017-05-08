OP8Giant Sand/Lisa Germano collaboration. Formed 1997. Disbanded 1997
OP8
1997
OP8 Biography (Wikipedia)
OP8 is the musical collaboration of the multi-instrumentalist Lisa Germano, Howe Gelb, Joey Burns and John Convertino. Joey Burns and John Convertino form the band Calexico together and have both been members of Giant Sand.
The only album to be recorded by OP8 was Slush. It was not a commercial success, but critics acclaimed its experimental flourishes and solid songwriting.
OP8 Tracks
Round And Round (feat. Lisa Germano)
OP8
Round And Round (feat. Lisa Germano)
Round And Round (feat. Lisa Germano)
Sand
OP8
Sand
Sand
