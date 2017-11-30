Eyvind KangAmerican violist and composer. Born 23 June 1971
Eyvind Kang Biography (Wikipedia)
Eyvindur Y Kang (born 23 June 1971 in Corvallis, Oregon, United States) is a composer and violist. He was raised in Canada and the United States, and has since lived and worked in countries ranging from Italy to Iceland.
Eyvind Kang Tracks
Ether Sings
Eyvind Kang
Ether Sings
Ether Sings
Concealed Unity
Jessika Kenney & Eyvind Kang, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Eyvind Kang, Jessika Kenney & Glasgow Chamber Choir
Concealed Unity
Concealed Unity
Lucretius Melody (Tectonics 2016)
Michael Pisaro
Lucretius Melody (Tectonics 2016)
Lucretius Melody (Tectonics 2016)
Jitterbug
Annea Lockwood
Jitterbug
Jitterbug
The Narrow Garden
Eyvind Kang
The Narrow Garden
The Narrow Garden
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2016: Lucretius Melody
City Halls
2016-05-08T04:56:35
8
May
2016
Tectonics 2016: Lucretius Melody
City Halls
Tectonics 2016: Jitterbug / John Tilbury & Sebastian Lexer
City Halls
2016-05-07T04:56:35
7
May
2016
Tectonics 2016: Jitterbug / John Tilbury & Sebastian Lexer
City Halls
