George RussellJazz pianist. Born 23 June 1923. Died 27 July 2009
George Russell
1923-06-23
George Russell Biography (Wikipedia)
George Allen Russell (June 23, 1923 – July 27, 2009) was an American jazz pianist, composer, arranger and theorist. He is considered one of the first jazz musicians to contribute to general music theory with a theory of harmony based on jazz rather than European music, in his book Lydian Chromatic Concept of Tonal Organization (1953).
George Russell Tracks
Honesty
George Russell
Nardis
Miles Davis
All About Rosie
George Russell
Ye Hypocrite, Ye Beezlebub
George Russell
Concerto for Billy the Kid
George Russell
Last played on
Round Johnny Rondo
George Russell
Last played on
Manhattan Rico (JM Edit)
George Russell
Last played on
Life On Earth Begins
George Russell
Performer
Last played on
Events I,II,III,IV,V,VI,VII
George Russell
Last played on
Pt 2 (2nd Extract)
Russell/Garbarek Etc
Performer
Pt 1 (1st Extract)
Russell/Garbarek Etc
Performer
Pt 2
Russell/Garbarek Etc
Performer
Electronic Sonata For Souls Loved By Nature
George Russell
Last played on
Manhattan
George Russell
Nardis
George Russell
All About Rosie (feat. Bill Evans)
George Russell
Concerto for Billy the Kid
George Russell
Ezz-thetic
George Russell
Ye Hypocrite, Ye Beelzebub
George Russell
Cubana Be (feat. Chano Pozo)
Dizzy Gillespie
Round Midnight
Don Ellis, David Baker, George Russell, Eric Dolphy, Steve Swallow & Joe Hunt
Performer
Last played on
Kige's Tune (Take 5)
George Russell
Last played on
Electronic Sonata
George Russell
Last played on
Bird In Igor's Yard
George Russell
Last played on
Freein' Up
George Russell
Last played on
Electonic Sonata For Souls Loved By Nature Part 1
George Russell
Moment's Notice
George Russell
Last played on
