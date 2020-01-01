BïaBrazilian-born artist who lives in France and Quebec (Canada)
Bïa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a473a358-154d-464b-9391-b4bac69126e3
Bïa Biography (Wikipedia)
Bïa Krieger is a Brazilian-born singer and recording artist who lives in France and Quebec. She sings in French, Portuguese and Spanish. Her recording career began in 1996 and currently she has four albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bïa Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist