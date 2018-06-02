Edin KaramazovBorn 1965
Edin Karamazov
1965
Edin Karamazov Biography (Wikipedia)
Edin Karamazov (Zenica, SFR Yugoslavia, 1965) is a Bosnian musician, lutenist and guitarist, resident in Zagreb.
Edin Karamazov Tracks
Amarilli mia bella
Giulio Caccini
Amarilli mia bella
Amarilli mia bella
The Battle Galliard
John Dowland
The Battle Galliard
The Battle Galliard
Wilt thou unkind thus reave me
John Dowland
Wilt thou unkind thus reave me
Wilt thou unkind thus reave me
Oh Lord, whose mercies numberless (Saul) arr. voice & lute
George Frideric Handel
Oh Lord, whose mercies numberless (Saul) arr. voice & lute
Oh Lord, whose mercies numberless (Saul) arr. voice & lute
She moved through the fair
Traditional, Edin Karamazov, Stacey Shames, Craig Leon & Andreas Scholl
She moved through the fair
She moved through the fair
Composer
She moved through the fair
Trad.
She moved through the fair
She moved through the fair
Come again, sweet love doth now invite, for 4 voices & lute
Edin Karamazov
Come again, sweet love doth now invite, for 4 voices & lute
Can She Excuse My Wrongs
John Dowland
Can She Excuse My Wrongs
Can She Excuse My Wrongs
Come again, sweet love (feat. Edin Karamazov)
Sting
Come again, sweet love (feat. Edin Karamazov)
Come again, sweet love (feat. Edin Karamazov)
Come heavy sleep (feat. Edin Karamazov)
Sting
Come heavy sleep (feat. Edin Karamazov)
Come heavy sleep (feat. Edin Karamazov)
