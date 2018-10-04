Annea LockwoodBorn 29 July 1939
Annea Lockwood
1939-07-29
Annea Lockwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Annea Lockwood (born July 29, 1939, Christchurch, New Zealand) is a New Zealand born American composer. She taught electronic music at Vassar College. Her work often involves recordings of natural found sounds. She has also recorded Fluxus-inspired pieces involving burning or drowning pianos.
Annea Lockwood Tracks
Vibrating Pane
Annea Lockwood
Vibrating Pane
Vibrating Pane
Last played on
Streaming, Swirling, Converging
Annea Lockwood
Annea Lockwood
Streaming, Swirling, Converging
Streaming, Swirling, Converging
Last played on
Amazonia Dreaming
Annea Lockwood
Amazonia Dreaming
Amazonia Dreaming
Last played on
Tiger Balm
Annea Lockwood
Tiger Balm
Tiger Balm
Last played on
Untitled 3
Annea Lockwood
Untitled 3
Untitled 3
Last played on
Breathing Machine
Annea Lockwood
Breathing Machine
Breathing Machine
Last played on
Jitterbug
Annea Lockwood
Jitterbug
Jitterbug
Last played on
World Rhythms
Annea Lockwood
World Rhythms
World Rhythms
Last played on
Rcsc
Annea Lockwood
Rcsc
Rcsc
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2016: Jitterbug / John Tilbury & Sebastian Lexer
City Halls
7 May 2016
City Halls
2016-05-07T05:00:44
7
May
2016
Tectonics 2016: Jitterbug / John Tilbury & Sebastian Lexer
City Halls
Tectonics 2016: Installation: A Sound Map of the Housatonic River
City Halls
7 May 2016
City Halls
2016-05-07T05:00:44
7
May
2016
Tectonics 2016: Installation: A Sound Map of the Housatonic River
City Halls
Proms 1972: Prom 23
Round House, The
1972-08-13T05:00:44
13
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 23
Round House, The
