The American BreedFormed 1966. Disbanded 1969
The American Breed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a46f55e5-42b8-4db6-8005-9d962ddb66a0
The American Breed Biography (Wikipedia)
The American Breed was an American rock band that was formed in 1958 and disbanded in 1970, later evolving into Rufus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The American Breed Tracks
Sort by
Bend Me Shape Me
The American Breed
Bend Me Shape Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bend Me Shape Me
Last played on
I Don't Think You Know Me
The American Breed
I Don't Think You Know Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bend Me, Shape Me (Sixties Mix)
The American Breed
Bend Me, Shape Me (Sixties Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bend Me, Shape Me (Sixties Mix)
Last played on
Step Out Of Your Mind
The American Breed
Step Out Of Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The American Breed Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist