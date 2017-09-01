Maxi TrussoBorn 1 August 1970
Maxi Trusso
1970-08-01
Maxi Trusso Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxi Trusso (born 31 July 1970) is an Argentine singer-songwriter, noted for his distinctive voice. His vocal range is tenor. He's one of the most successful Argentine artists in the last decade.
Maxi Trusso Tracks
Maxi Trusso
