Tyler CollinsBorn 29 October 1965
Tyler Collins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-10-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a46cb0ac-3e57-42bd-b9e0-7616427f65fe
Tyler Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Tyler Collins (born October 29, 1966) is an American R&B singer and actress.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tyler Collins Tracks
Sort by
Grey Lights
Tyler Collins
Grey Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grey Lights
Last played on
Back to artist