Sera Cahoone Biography (Wikipedia)
Sera Cahoone (born August 4, 1975) is an American singer-songwriter from Seattle, Washington. Cahoone's music combines elements of classic country-western and modern indie rock and lo-fi music. She is also well known for her work as a drummer, especially with the bands Carissa's Wierd and Band of Horses.
Sera Cahoone Tracks
Deer Creek Canyon
Sera Cahoone
Deer Creek Canyon
Deer Creek Canyon
Only One
Sera Cahoone
Only One
Only One
Time To Give
Sera Cahoone
Time To Give
Time To Give
Better Woman
Sera Cahoone
Better Woman
Better Woman
Nervous Wreck
Sera Cahoone
Nervous Wreck
Nervous Wreck
Naked
Sera Cahoone
Naked
Naked
Anyway You Like
Sera Cahoone
Anyway You Like
Anyway You Like
