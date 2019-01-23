The Tams
The Tams are an American vocal group from Atlanta, Georgia, who enjoyed their greatest chart success in the 1960s, but continued to chart in the 1970s, and the 1980s. Two separate lineups of the group continue to perform and record. One lineup, called 'The Original Tams with R. L. Smith', features original member Robert Lee Smith, and the other lineup is under the leadership of Charles Pope, the brother of co-founder Joe Pope.
Hey Girl Don't Bother Me
Hey Girl Don't Bother Me
Hey Girl Don't Bother Me
Be Young Be Foolish Be Happy
Be Young Be Foolish Be Happy
Be Young Be Foolish Be Happy
Upcoming Events
26
Oct
2019
The Tams, Coope
Reeth Memorial Hall, Darlington, UK
