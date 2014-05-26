The BeakersFormed 1980. Disbanded 1981
The Beakers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a46a4360-39d7-4a78-a24f-0409718f90b7
The Beakers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Beakers were an art punk band from Seattle, Washington. Although the band only existed for twelve months, they were considered influential on the local underground music scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Beakers Tracks
Sort by
Red Towel
The Beakers
Red Towel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Towel
Last played on
The Beakers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist