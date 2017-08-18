Fabien GabelBorn 10 September 1975
Fabien Gabel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1975-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4679d15-5a82-4dba-bf02-8c7439f6b4aa
Fabien Gabel Biography (Wikipedia)
Fabien Gabel (born 10 September 1975) is a French conductor. He is currently the Music Director of the Quebec Symphony Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fabien Gabel Tracks
Sort by
Piano Concerto No 2 in G minor, Op 22 (2nd mvt)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Piano Concerto No 2 in G minor, Op 22 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 2 in G minor, Op 22 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Le tombeau de Couperin
Maurice Ravel
Le tombeau de Couperin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le tombeau de Couperin
Last played on
War and peace - symphonic suite
Sergei Prokofiev
War and peace - symphonic suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
War and peace - symphonic suite
Music Arranger
Klavieriana, op.70
Richard Dubugnon
Klavieriana, op.70
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Klavieriana, op.70
Performer
Hary Janos - suite Op.35a
Zoltán Kodály
Hary Janos - suite Op.35a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Hary Janos - suite Op.35a
Concerto no. 2 in G minor Op.22 for piano and orchestra - 3rd mvt
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Concerto no. 2 in G minor Op.22 for piano and orchestra - 3rd mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Concerto no. 2 in G minor Op.22 for piano and orchestra - 3rd mvt
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Prokofiev, Ravel and Dubugnon
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9cxj5
Barbican, London
2016-02-26T04:47:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03fcg5y.jpg
26
Feb
2016
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Prokofiev, Ravel and Dubugnon
19:30
Barbican, London
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Beethoven Symphony No.8
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez82fx
Barbican, London
2014-02-22T04:47:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qd2zm.jpg
22
Feb
2014
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Beethoven Symphony No.8
19:30
Barbican, London
Back to artist