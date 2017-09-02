Byron JanisBorn 24 March 1928
Byron Janis
1928-03-24
Byron Janis Biography (Wikipedia)
Byron Janis (born March 24, 1928) is an American classical pianist. He made several recordings for RCA Victor and Mercury Records, and occupies two volumes of the Philips series Great Pianists of the 20th Century. His discography covers repertoire from Bach to David W. Guion and includes major piano concertos from Mozart to Rachmaninoff and Liszt to Prokofiev.
Piano Concerto No.1 in D Flat Major Op.10
Sergei Prokofiev
Toccata in D minor, Op.11
Sergei Prokofiev
Piano Concerto No 1 in F Sharp Minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Three Scenes from Childhood (feat. Byron Janis)
Octávio Pinto
Romance in F sharp major, Op 28 No 2 (feat. Byron Janis)
Robert Schumann
Toccata
Byron Janis
