Kurt MasurBorn 18 July 1927. Died 19 December 2015
Kurt Masur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02stxk6.jpg
1927-07-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a46387cc-ae5b-4232-9522-045d561c3b89
Kurt Masur Biography (Wikipedia)
Kurt Masur (18 July 1927 – 19 December 2015) was a German conductor. Called "one of the last old-style maestros", he directed many of the principal orchestras of his era. He had a long career as the Kapellmeister of the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, and also served as music director of the New York Philharmonic. He left many recordings of classical music played by major orchestras. Masur is also remembered for his actions to support peaceful demonstrations in the 1989 anti-government demonstrations in Leipzig; the protests were part of the events leading up to the fall of the Berlin wall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kurt Masur Performances & Interviews
Kurt Masur Tracks
Sort by
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture
Felix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 61 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 61 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 61 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), no.3; Beim Schlafengehen
Richard Strauss
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), no.3; Beim Schlafengehen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), no.3; Beim Schlafengehen
Last played on
Scheherazade, Op 35 (The Young Prince and Princess)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Scheherazade, Op 35 (The Young Prince and Princess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Scheherazade, Op 35 (The Young Prince and Princess)
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No.1 in G minor
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No.1 in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No.1 in G minor
Last played on
Credo (Glagolitic Mass)
Leos Janáček
Credo (Glagolitic Mass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
Credo (Glagolitic Mass)
Last played on
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
Richard Strauss
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
Last played on
Genoveva, Op 81 (Overture)
Robert Schumann
Genoveva, Op 81 (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Genoveva, Op 81 (Overture)
Last played on
September (Four Last Songs)
Richard Strauss
September (Four Last Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
September (Four Last Songs)
Last played on
Wiegenlied Op.41 No.1
Richard Strauss
Wiegenlied Op.41 No.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Wiegenlied Op.41 No.1
Orchestra
Last played on
Romance in G major for violin and orchestra, Op 40
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance in G major for violin and orchestra, Op 40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Romance in G major for violin and orchestra, Op 40
Last played on
Ruy Blas, Op 95
Felix Mendelssohn
Ruy Blas, Op 95
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Ruy Blas, Op 95
Last played on
Variations on a Theme by Haydn
Johannes Brahms
Variations on a Theme by Haydn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Variations on a Theme by Haydn
Last played on
Concertino for horn and orchestra in E minor Op. 45
Carl Maria von Weber
Concertino for horn and orchestra in E minor Op. 45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Concertino for horn and orchestra in E minor Op. 45
Orchestra
Last played on
Morgen, Op.27 no.4
Richard Strauss
Morgen, Op.27 no.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Morgen, Op.27 no.4
Last played on
Waltz of the flowers (The Nutcracker)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Waltz of the flowers (The Nutcracker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Waltz of the flowers (The Nutcracker)
Last played on
Symphony no.3 in E major, Op.51
Max Bruch
Symphony no.3 in E major, Op.51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Symphony no.3 in E major, Op.51
Last played on
Violin Concerto no.2 in D minor, Op.44
Max Bruch
Violin Concerto no.2 in D minor, Op.44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Violin Concerto no.2 in D minor, Op.44
Last played on
Egmont Overture
Ludwig van Beethoven
Egmont Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Egmont Overture
Orchestra
Last played on
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt (Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage) - overture Op. 27
Felix Mendelssohn
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt (Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage) - overture Op. 27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt (Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage) - overture Op. 27
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 5 in F sharp minor orch Parlow
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 5 in F sharp minor orch Parlow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No 5 in F sharp minor orch Parlow
Last played on
Leonore no. 2 Op. 72a
Ludwig van Beethoven
Leonore no. 2 Op. 72a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Leonore no. 2 Op. 72a
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in C minor, Op 17, 'Little Russian'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No 2 in C minor, Op 17, 'Little Russian'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in C minor, Op 17, 'Little Russian'
Last played on
Romance in G major for violin and orchestra, Op 40
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance in G major for violin and orchestra, Op 40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Romance in G major for violin and orchestra, Op 40
Last played on
Cossack Dance (Mazeppa)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Cossack Dance (Mazeppa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Cossack Dance (Mazeppa)
Last played on
Capriccio brillante in B minor, Op 22
Felix Mendelssohn
Capriccio brillante in B minor, Op 22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Capriccio brillante in B minor, Op 22
Last played on
Romance for violin and orchestra (Op.50) in F major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance for violin and orchestra (Op.50) in F major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Romance for violin and orchestra (Op.50) in F major
Last played on
Four Last Songs: September
Richard Strauss
Four Last Songs: September
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Four Last Songs: September
Last played on
Romance in F major for violin and orchestra, Op 50
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance in F major for violin and orchestra, Op 50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Romance in F major for violin and orchestra, Op 50
Last played on
Funf Lieder von Mathilde von Wesendonk
Richard Wagner
Funf Lieder von Mathilde von Wesendonk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Funf Lieder von Mathilde von Wesendonk
Last played on
Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage, Op 27
Felix Mendelssohn
Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage, Op 27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage, Op 27
Last played on
The Hebrides, Op 26
Felix Mendelssohn
The Hebrides, Op 26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
The Hebrides, Op 26
Last played on
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93 (2nd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No 1 Spring, 3rd mvt.
Robert Schumann
Symphony No 1 Spring, 3rd mvt.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Symphony No 1 Spring, 3rd mvt.
Last played on
Serenade in A minor, Op 75: third movement - Notturno (Andante sostenuto)
Max Bruch
Serenade in A minor, Op 75: third movement - Notturno (Andante sostenuto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Serenade in A minor, Op 75: third movement - Notturno (Andante sostenuto)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kurt Masur
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 07 - Kurt Masur Eightieth Birthday Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evxv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-18T05:04:13
18
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 07 - Kurt Masur Eightieth Birthday Concert
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e23fxj
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-29T05:04:13
29
Aug
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 49
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3dxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-20T05:04:13
20
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exwc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-28T05:04:13
28
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 56
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evm5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2002-09-01T05:04:13
1
Sep
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
Kurt Masur Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist