Lucien CaillietBorn 22 May 1891. Died 3 January 1985
Lucien Cailliet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1891-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a46249dd-5f73-4421-b284-d8e338ba7b98
Lucien Cailliet Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucien Cailliet (May 22, 1891 – January 3, 1985) was a French-American composer, conductor, arranger and clarinetist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucien Cailliet Tracks
Sort by
10 Preludes Op.23 for piano: no.5 in G minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
10 Preludes Op.23 for piano: no.5 in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
10 Preludes Op.23 for piano: no.5 in G minor
Last played on
Prelude Op. 23 No. 5 in G minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude Op. 23 No. 5 in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Prelude Op. 23 No. 5 in G minor
Last played on
Clair de lune, orch. Lucien Cailliet
Claude Debussy
Clair de lune, orch. Lucien Cailliet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Clair de lune, orch. Lucien Cailliet
Last played on
Prelude in G minor (Op.23 No.5)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in G minor (Op.23 No.5)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Prelude in G minor (Op.23 No.5)
Last played on
Back to artist