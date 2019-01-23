RDB
RDB Biography (Wikipedia)
RDB (an acronym for Rhythm, Dhol, Bass) is a band initially formed by three British Sikh brothers in 1997, whose style blends western genres with traditional Punjabi beats and vocals. The group is now led by its sole remaining founder SurjRDB (Surjeet Singh) along with a team of singers, performers and composers.
Aja Mahi (feat. Metz 'n' Trix & Manjeet Singh)
Sadi Gali
Paisa
Daddy Da Cash (feat. T-Pain)
Put Sardara Dhe
Tamanche Pe Disco
Singh Is Kinng (feat. Akshay Kumar & Snoop Dogg)
Dekh Jawani
Sharabi
Soniye Ni Soniye
Sngh Is King
Tamanche Pe Disco
Dil sada lutiyagayan
Dil Karda
