RDB (an acronym for Rhythm, Dhol, Bass) is a band initially formed by three British Sikh brothers in 1997, whose style blends western genres with traditional Punjabi beats and vocals. The group is now led by its sole remaining founder SurjRDB (Surjeet Singh) along with a team of singers, performers and composers.

