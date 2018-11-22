Michael HurleyBorn 20 December 1941
Michael Hurley
1941-12-20
Michael Hurley Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Hurley (born c. December 20, 1941) is an American folk singer who was essential to the Greenwich folk music scene of the 1960s and 1970s. In addition to playing a wide variety of instruments, Hurley is also a cartoonist and a painter.
Hurley's music has been described as "outsider folk".
You Get Down By The Pool Hall
Michael Hurley
You Get Down By The Pool Hall
You Get Down By The Pool Hall
Old Black Crow
Michael Hurley
Old Black Crow
Old Black Crow
Penguins
Michael Hurley
Penguins
Penguins
Raven Rock - They Took Away The Diesel
Michael Hurley
Raven Rock - They Took Away The Diesel
Be Kind To Me
Michael Hurley
Be Kind To Me
Be Kind To Me
How Can I Leave
Michael Hurley
How Can I Leave
How Can I Leave
I Stole The Right To Live
Michael Hurley
I Stole The Right To Live
I Stole The Right To Live
New River Blues
Michael Hurley
New River Blues
New River Blues
Lonesome Graveyard
Michael Hurley
Lonesome Graveyard
Lonesome Graveyard
I Don't Care X 3
Michael Hurley
I Don't Care X 3
I Don't Care X 3
The Rue Of Ruby Whores
Michael Hurley
The Rue Of Ruby Whores
The Rue Of Ruby Whores
