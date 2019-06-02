Rude Boys90s R&B/vocal group from Cleveland. Formed 1989
Rude Boys
1989
Rude Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rude Boys is a 1990s R&B/vocal group from Cleveland, Ohio.
Rude Boys Tracks
Written All Over Your Face
Rude Boys
Written All Over Your Face
Written All Over Your Face
