Lemuria is an American rock band from Buffalo, New York, formed in 2004. After a slew of singles and EPs in their early years, Lemuria has consistently released albums since 2007 and had a hearty touring schedule in the U.S. and internationally. The band's most recent effort, "Recreational Hate", has been recorded by four time grammy award winning producer/engineer Chris Shaw and released on the band's own record label, Turbo Worldwide, licensed through Asian Man Records in the US and Big Scary Monsters in the UK. The album was announced December 11, 2017, and was simultaneously received by many of the band's fans as a result of a "secret LP" placed for sale on their website months prior. "Recreational Hate" was made available digitally on December 15, 2017, and the physical copies will be released on February 2, 2018.