The Big Pink are an English electronic rock band from London, consisting of multi-instrumentalists Robertson "Robbie" Furze, Lady Mary Charteris, Nicole Emery and Bradford Lee Conroy. Initially a duo, they signed to independent record label 4AD in 2009 and won the NME Philip Hall Radar Award for best new act. To date, they have released five singles, with their debut album A Brief History of Love released in September 2009 and its follow-up, Future This released in January 2012.
Velvet (6 Music Session, 16th Sept 2009)
Stay Gold (6 Music Session, 16th Sept 2009)
Hit The Ground (Superman) (6 Music Session, 16th Sept 2009)
Dominos
Dominos
Velvet
Velvet
At War With The Sun
At War With The Sun
The Palace
The Palace
Hit The Ground (Superman)
Hit The Ground (Superman)
Crystal Visions
Crystal Visions
Jump Music
Jump Music
Too Young To Live (UNKLE remix)
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: The Big Pink
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-01-17T04:36:16
17
Jan
2012
Live Lounge: The Big Pink
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Big Pink
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-12-07T04:36:16
7
Dec
2011
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Big Pink
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Live Lounge: The Big Pink
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-11-07T04:36:16
7
Nov
2009
Live Lounge: The Big Pink
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
