Angy PalumboDied October 1960
Angelo "Angy" Palumbo (? – 1960) was an Italian musician, composer and music teacher, mainly active in London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
