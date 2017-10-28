Christian Scharnweber (born 1972) is a DJ from Germany. He records under the name DJ Mellow D and Mellow Trax; it is under this name that he had his hits.

His first song, Phuture Vibes, was a domestic hit, charting at #15 on the Austrian Singles Chart. However, his next song, Outa Space, was an international smash, charting at #14 in Austria as well as #42 in Switzerland, #27 in France, #41 on the UK Singles Chart and #43 on the Hot Dance Music/Maxi-Singles Sales chart in America. His final hit, coming two years later, was a remix of Shaft's (Mucho Mambo) Sway, which charted at #43 in Austria.