Uncanny Alliance
Uncanny Alliance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a452657b-74b2-4e49-8a22-6e1ea2703304
Uncanny Alliance Biography (Wikipedia)
Uncanny Alliance was an American house music duo. They consisted of the producer, Brinsley Evans, and the female vocalist E.V. Mystique, who were both from New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Uncanny Alliance Tracks
Sort by
I Got My Education
Uncanny Alliance
I Got My Education
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got My Education
Last played on
Uncanny Alliance Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist