The Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra (東京都交響楽団 Tōkyo-to Kōkyō Gakudan), also known as Tokyō (都響), is one of the representative symphony orchestras of Japan. The Orchestra was founded in 1965 by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, to commemorate the Tokyo Olympics (1964 Summer Olympics).

Their offices are based at the Tokyo Bunka Kaikan, a concert venue owned by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. They perform regularly at Tokyo Bunka Kaikan as well as at Suntory Hall. Occasionally, they also perform at the Concert Hall of Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, another venue owned by Tokyo.

Traditionally, the Orchestra performs the works of Gustav Mahler as an important part of their repertoire. Hiroshi Wakasugi, Eliahu Inbal and Gary Bertini have performed all the symphonies of Mahler with the orchestra.