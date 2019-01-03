Nicolette LarsonBorn 17 July 1952. Died 16 December 1997
Nicolette Larson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a45071c0-1805-4ec6-83c4-e3f62e2916b1
Nicolette Larson Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicolette Larson (July 17, 1952 – December 16, 1997) was an American pop singer. She is perhaps best known for her work in the late 1970s with Neil Young and her 1978 hit single of Neil Young's "Lotta Love," which hit No. 1 on the Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks chart and No. 8 on the Pop Singles chart. It was followed by four more adult contemporary hits, two of which were also minor pop hits.
By 1985, she shifted her focus to country music, charting six times on the US Country Singles chart. Her only top-40 country hit was "That's How You Know When Love's Right", a duet with Steve Wariner. She died in 1997 of cerebral edema and liver failure.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicolette Larson Tracks
Sort by
Lotta Love
Nicolette Larson
Lotta Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lotta Love
Last played on
Straight From The Heart
Nicolette Larson
Straight From The Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Straight From The Heart
Last played on
Mexican Divorce
Nicolette Larson
Mexican Divorce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mexican Divorce
Last played on
You And Me
Neil Young
You And Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You And Me
Last played on
Lotta Love (Joey Negro Yacht Disco Mix)
Nicolette Larson
Lotta Love (Joey Negro Yacht Disco Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Bid You Goodnight
Nicolette Larson
I Bid You Goodnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Bid You Goodnight
Last played on
Irish Lullaby
Nicolette Larson
Irish Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Irish Lullaby
Last played on
Trouble
Nicolette Larson
Trouble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble
Last played on
Christmas Is a Time For Giving
Nicolette Larson
Christmas Is a Time For Giving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Nicolette Larson
Nicolette Larson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist