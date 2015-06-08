Patty HillBorn 27 March 1868. Died 25 May 1946
Patty Hill
1868-03-27
Patty Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Patty Smith Hill (March 27, 1868 – May 25, 1946) was a composer and teacher who is perhaps best known for co-writing, with her sister Mildred Hill, the tune which later became popular as "Happy Birthday to You". She was an American nursery school, kindergarten teacher, and key founder of the National Association for Nursery Education (NANE) which now exists as the National Association For the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).
Patty Hill Tracks
Happy Birthday
Patty Hill
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday
Good Morning to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
Patty Hill
Patty Hill
Good Morning to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
Good Morning to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
Happy Birthday
Patty Hill
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
Patty Hill
Patty Hill
Happy Birthday to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
Happy Birthday to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
