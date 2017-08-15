Lisa Moore (born 1960, Canberra, Australia) is an Australian internationally renowned pianist with a diverse and eclectic mix of musical influences. She has been crowned "New York's queen of avant-garde piano" and a "visionary" by The New Yorker magazine; the New York Times claims "her energy is illuminating" and The American Record Guide writes "her concerts are legendary". Moore often incorporates theatrical elements in works such as ipiano:my brilliant career, Janacek from the street, Musically Speaking, Totally Wired Piano, and Wilde's World.[citation needed] She was the founding pianist for the Bang on a Can All-Stars, a New York-based electro-acoustic sextet, touring with them for 16 years.[citation needed] In May 2008 Moore curated Australia's Canberra International Music Festival Sounds Alive series.[citation needed]