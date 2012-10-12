Arab on RadarFormed 1994. Disbanded 2002
1994
Arab on Radar Biography (Wikipedia)
Arab on Radar was a Providence, Rhode Island-based noise rock band founded in 1994. They went on hiatus in 2002. Members of the band went on to form or join the bands The Chinese Stars, Athletic Automaton, Made in Mexico, and most recently Doomsday Student. The band reformed in 2010 but promptly disbanded.
