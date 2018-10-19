E-40Born 15 November 1967
E-40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02qhqss.jpg
1967-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a449973b-074b-4cf0-a4d6-f11fa2d1073f
E-40 Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Stevens (born November 15, 1967), better known by his stage name E-40, is an American rapper. He is a founding member of the rap group The Click, and the founder of Sick Wid It Records. He has released twenty-seven studio albums to date, appeared on numerous movie soundtracks, and has also done guest appearances on a host of other rap albums. Initially an underground artist, his 1995 solo album In a Major Way opened him up to a wider audience. Beginning in 1998, he began collaborating with more mainstream rappers outside the Bay Area. He rose to even higher mainstream popularity in 2006 with his single "Tell Me When to Go" which was produced by Lil Jon.
