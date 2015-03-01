Josh Healey is a British Singer-songwriter, Born in the Shetland Islands on 27th November, 1992. His family moved to Cheshire when he was a young boy, and he grew up there as well as attending school.

In 2012, Josh began recording his Debut EP “Lifeboats & Relationships” at Blueprint Studio’s in Manchester, with Producer Fred Kindt of ‘The Slow Show’. In this same year he began receiving support and radio play from his Local BBC Introducing show in Merseyside, and further support from Tom Robinson via ‘Fresh on the Net’ and ‘BBCR6 Music’.