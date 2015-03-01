Josh HealeyActive in uk from 2010 - present. Born 27 November 1992
Josh Healey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6yd.jpg
1992-11-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a441a73e-3084-4ddc-97c2-289b83d434f0
Josh Healey Biography (BBC)
Josh Healey is a British Singer-songwriter, Born in the Shetland Islands on 27th November, 1992. His family moved to Cheshire when he was a young boy, and he grew up there as well as attending school.
In 2012, Josh began recording his Debut EP “Lifeboats & Relationships” at Blueprint Studio’s in Manchester, with Producer Fred Kindt of ‘The Slow Show’. In this same year he began receiving support and radio play from his Local BBC Introducing show in Merseyside, and further support from Tom Robinson via ‘Fresh on the Net’ and ‘BBCR6 Music’.
Josh Healey Tracks
Stars
Jess Thristan
Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03716s6.jpglink
Stars
Last played on
Sometimes (Radio Edit)
Josh Healey
Sometimes (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6yd.jpglink
Sometimes (Radio Edit)
Last played on
When The Wind Blows
Josh Healey
When The Wind Blows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6yd.jpglink
When The Wind Blows
Last played on
