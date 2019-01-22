DartsUK doo-wop revival band. Formed 1976. Disbanded 1985
Darts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05zjlc2.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a43a7299-7cc5-4d75-8451-485cc600437e
Darts Biography (Wikipedia)
Darts was a nine-piece British doo-wop revival band that achieved chart success in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The popular London-based band had a number of UK top 20 hits including three successive number twos with revivals of early US rock and roll and R&B songs.
Darts Tracks
Come Back My Love
Darts
Come Back My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjld3.jpglink
Come Back My Love
Last played on
The Boy From New York City
Darts
The Boy From New York City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjld3.jpglink
The Boy From New York City
Last played on
Daddy Cool/Girl Can't Help It
Darts
Daddy Cool/Girl Can't Help It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lxqqz.jpglink
Daddy Cool/Girl Can't Help It
Last played on
Duke Of Earl
Darts
Duke Of Earl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjld3.jpglink
Duke Of Earl
Last played on
Don't Let It Fade Away
Darts
Don't Let It Fade Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjld3.jpglink
Don't Let It Fade Away
Last played on
It's Raining
Darts
It's Raining
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjld3.jpglink
It's Raining
Last played on
