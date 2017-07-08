Earl GainesBorn 19 August 1935. Died 31 December 2009
Earl Gaines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-08-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a43a124a-92e6-4b2d-9e7b-8b9de3a8c0b8
Earl Gaines Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Gaines, Jr. (August 19, 1935 – December 31, 2009) was an American soul blues and electric blues singer. Born in Decatur, Alabama, he sang lead vocals on the hit single "It's Love Baby (24 Hours a Day)", credited to Louis Brooks and his Hi-Toppers, before undertaking a low-key solo career. In the latter capacity he had minor success with "The Best of Luck to You" (1966) and "Hymn Number 5" (1973). Noted as the best R&B singer from Nashville, Gaines was also known for his lengthy career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Earl Gaines Tracks
Sort by
Turn On Your Lovelight
Earl Gaines
Turn On Your Lovelight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Best Of Luck To You
Earl Gaines
The Best Of Luck To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Best Of Luck To You
Last played on
Mercy On My Soul
Earl Gaines
Mercy On My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mercy On My Soul
Last played on
24 Hours A Day
Earl Gaines
24 Hours A Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
24 Hours A Day
Last played on
Don't Take My Kindness For A Weakness
Earl Gaines
Don't Take My Kindness For A Weakness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Earl Gaines Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist