Parkway Drive Biography (Wikipedia)
Parkway Drive are an Australian metalcore band from Byron Bay, New South Wales, formed in 2003. As of 2018, Parkway Drive has released six full-length albums (Killing with a Smile, Horizons, Deep Blue, Atlas, Ire, and Reverence), one EP (Don't Close Your Eyes), two DVDs, a split album and one book, titled Ten Years of Parkway Drive. The band's latest four albums have reached the top 10 of the Australian ARIA Charts, with Ire reaching number 1 in October 2015, and Reverence in May 2018. They have sold over 245,000 records as of December 2018.
The band's line-up has been consistent since the addition of bassist Jia O'Connor in 2006, with Brett Versteeg having left in 2004 and Shaun Cash in 2006.
Absolute Power
Parkway Drive
Absolute Power
Wild Eyes
Parkway Drive
Wild Eyes
Wild Eyes
Wishing Wells (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 2018)
Parkway Drive
Wishing Wells (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 2018)
Carrion (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 2018)
Parkway Drive
Carrion (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 2018)
The Void (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 2018)
Parkway Drive
The Void (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 2018)
Prey (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 2018)
Parkway Drive
Prey (Radio 1 Session, 6 May 2018)
Prey
Parkway Drive
Prey
Prey
The Void
Parkway Drive
The Void
The Void
Wishing Wells
Parkway Drive
Wishing Wells
Wishing Wells
Crushed
Parkway Drive
Crushed
Crushed
Deathless Song (feat. Jenna McDougall)
Parkway Drive
Deathless Song (feat. Jenna McDougall)
Deathless Song (feat. Jenna McDougall)
Vice Grip (Radio 1 Session, 25 Sept 2016)
Parkway Drive
Vice Grip (Radio 1 Session, 25 Sept 2016)
Bottom Feeder (Radio 1 Session, 30 Aug 2016)
Parkway Drive
Bottom Feeder (Radio 1 Session, 30 Aug 2016)
Crushed (Radio 1 Session, 30 Aug 2016)
Parkway Drive
Crushed (Radio 1 Session, 30 Aug 2016)
Destroyer (Radio 1 Session, 30 Aug 2016)
Parkway Drive
Destroyer (Radio 1 Session, 30 Aug 2016)
Writings on the Wall (Reading + Leeds 2016)
Parkway Drive
Writings on the Wall (Reading + Leeds 2016)
Vice Grip
Parkway Drive
Vice Grip
Vice Grip
Devil's Calling
Parkway Drive
Devil's Calling
Carrion
Parkway Drive
Carrion
Carrion
Fractures
Parkway Drive
Fractures
Fractures
Writings on the Wall
Parkway Drive
Writings on the Wall
Destroyer
Parkway Drive
Destroyer
Destroyer
Dark Days
Parkway Drive
Dark Days
Dark Days
The Slow Surrender
Parkway Drive
The Slow Surrender
Old Ghosts / New Regrets
Parkway Drive
Old Ghosts / New Regrets
Atlas
Parkway Drive
Atlas
Atlas
Karma
Parkway Drive
Karma
Karma
Hollow
Parkway Drive
Hollow
Hollow
Sleepwalker
Parkway Drive
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
Unrest
Parkway Drive
Unrest
Unrest
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
Parkway Drive, Jesse Leach
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
29
Jan
2019
Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage and Thy Art Is Murder
O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK
30
Jan
2019
Parkway Drive, Bury Tomorrow and Thy Art Is Murder
O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK
31
Jan
2019
Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage and Thy Art Is Murder
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
1
Feb
2019
Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage and Thy Art Is Murder
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
2016-08-27T05:09:30
27
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
