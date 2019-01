Murray Lachlan Young (born 14 March 1969) is a British poet, stand-up performer, broadcaster, playwright, screenwriter and children’s author. He came to prominence during the Brit Pop era of the mid-1990s, when he became the only poet to sign a recording contract worth £1m.

