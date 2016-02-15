Murray Lachlan Young
Murray Lachlan Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Murray Lachlan Young (born 14 March 1969) is a British poet, stand-up performer, broadcaster, playwright, screenwriter and children’s author. He came to prominence during the Brit Pop era of the mid-1990s, when he became the only poet to sign a recording contract worth £1m.
Murray Lachlan Young Performances & Interviews
Heavy Metal Murray : Murray Lachlan Young Gives A Poetic Reading Of The Slayer Track, Raining Blood.
Heavy Metal Murray : Murray Lachlan Young Gives A Poetic Reading Of The Slayer Track, Raining Blood.
A Poem for Prince
A Poem for Prince
Murray Lachlan Young's 1989 Poem
Murray Lachlan Young's 1989 Poem
Murray Lachlan Young Tracks
Middle Aged and 40 (6 Music Festival 2016)
Jamma: The Voice of a Portaloo
Beard
I'm Being Followed By The Rolling Stones
The Voice of the Portaloo
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: The Symphony of Medinah
Glastonbury: 1997
