Rumon Gamba (born 24 November 1972), is an English conductor. He studied music at Durham University, and then went to the Royal Academy of Music in London, where he studied conducting with Colin Metters, George Hurst and Sir Colin Davis. He became the first conducting student to obtain the DipRAM (the Royal Academy of Music performer's diploma). He was a 1998 prize winner in the Lloyds Bank BBC Young Musicians Conductors Workshop. In 1998, he joined the BBC Philharmonic as its Assistant Conductor, and later became Associate Conductor. He left the orchestra in 2002.

Gamba was Chief Conductor and Music Director of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra from 2002 to 2010. He first conducted at NorrlandsOperan in northern Sweden in a concert of English music in 2007. Subsequently, in October 2008, he was named the next chief conductor and music director of NorrlandsOperan, with an initial contract of three years, effective from the 2009–2010 season. In March 2011, Gamba was named chief conductor of the Aalborg Symphony Orchestra, and formally took up the post as of the 2011–2012 season. His initial contract is for three years.