SBB (first known as Silesian Blues Band, later as Szukaj, Burz, Buduj – Polish for "Search, Break up, Build") is a Polish progressive rock band formed following the 1968 Prague Spring and the 1970 riots in Poland, in 1971 in Siemianowice, Upper Silesia by multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Józef Skrzek, a young guitar player Apostolis Anthimos the drummer Jerzy Piotrowski and sound engineer Grzegorz Maniecki. It was one of the most popular super-groups in Poland and Europe in the 1970s. SBB was a popular opposite to the acronym of the SB (Służba Bezpieczeństwa - Soviet Secret Service - the Polish branch of KGB) in Polish People's Republic and its songs about freedom were known on both sides of the Iron Curtain.

From 1971 until late 1973, SBB performed as Niemen supporting Czesław Wydrzycki. As group Niemen they performed at the, organized by Joachim-Ernst Berendt Rock & Jazz Now! opening show for the Olympic Games in Munich (next to Charles Mingus, John McLaughlin & Mahavishnu Orchestra and subsequently toured accompanying Jack Bruce. In Munich they recorded two LP's for CBS Records International, which started a long lasting friendship and cooperation with Reinhold Mack. Reinhold's son Julian Mack performed in 2005 on SBB's album New Century. SBB's cooperation with Niemen is presented on 5 albums.