Tony Williams
Tony Williams Biography
Antony Williams, better known by his stage name The World Famous Tony Williams or simply Tony Williams, is an American R&B and soul recording artist from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. A singer, songwriter and record producer, Williams is perhaps best known for his vocals on his first cousin Kanye West's debut album, The College Dropout (2004) as well as subsequent albums from West.
