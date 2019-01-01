Béla Kéler was a Hungarian composer of romantic music period and orchestral conductor. Béla Kéler was born as Albert Paul Keler (Adalbert Paul von Keler). He is also known in Hungarian as Kéler Béla. He was born on 13 February 1820 in City of Bártfa, Sáros County, Kingdom of Hungary, Imperial-Royal Austria, and died on 20 November 1882 in Wiesbaden, Germany (that time German Empire). He was active in Hungary, Austria and Germany.