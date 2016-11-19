Karma1970s soul/funk band
Karma was a soul/funk/jazz band which recorded two albums for the A&M Records imprint Horizon Records in the 1970s. Its members included Ernie Watts, trombonist George Bohanon, trumpeter Oscar Brashear, keyboardist Reggie Andrews, bassist Curtis Robertson Jr and drummer Joe Blocker.
After recording two albums, the group disbanded in 1978. Group members Reggie Andrews and George Bohanon became record producers - the former becoming successful in overseeing albums by Patrice Rushen and The Dazz Band. Ernie Watts would later tour with The Rolling Stones, while Vander "Stars" Lockett would appear on Donald Fagen's 1982 solo debut, The Nightfly.
