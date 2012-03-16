Brett AndersonSuede. Born 29 September 1967
Brett Lewis Anderson (born 29 September 1967) is an English singer-songwriter best known as the lead vocalist of the band Suede. After Suede disbanded in 2003, he briefly fronted The Tears, and has released four solo albums. Anderson is known for his distinctive wide-ranging voice and during Suede's early days, an androgynous appearance. Suede reformed in 2010.
Brett Anderson and Natasha Khan discuss Kate Bush's Hounds of Love
Brett Anderson (Suede) and Natasha Khan (Bat for Lashes) discuss Hounds of Love
Brett Anderson and Natasha Khan discuss Kate Bush's Hounds of Love
Brett Anderson chats to Shaun Keaveny
Brett Anderson of Suede is on the line to talk to Shaun about Suede's Maida Vale session.
Brett Anderson chats to Shaun Keaveny
