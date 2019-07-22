Scott Tennant is a Grammy Award-winning American classical guitarist. He is a member of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and is the author of the Pumping Nylon series of instructional books, repertoire supplements, and DVD.

Scott Tennant is a founding member of the Grammy-winning ensemble Los Angeles Guitar Quartet (LAGQ) and is himself considered to be one of the world's top classical guitarists. Born in Detroit, Michigan in March 1962, he began his musical and guitar studies at the age of six. He attended Cass Technical High School in Detroit, where he also studied violin (which he played in the Cass Tech Symphony Orchestra), and trombone (Cass Tech Concert Band) and was in the graduating class of 1980.

He was admitted into the school of music of the University of Southern California in 1980, and studied there until 1986. He won silver medals in both the Toronto International Guitar Competition in 1984, and Paris Radio France Competition in 1988, and won the gold medal/first prize in the Tokyo International Competition in 1989.