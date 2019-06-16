Thomas KnakDanish electronic musician. Born 7 February 1973
Thomas Knak
1973-02-07
Thomas Knak is a Danish electronic musician who has also produced work under the name Opiate. He worked with Björk on her Vespertine album and has produced remixes for Bomb the Bass and Coldcut. He also produced original music for the 2003 Danish film Reconstruction.
Björk
