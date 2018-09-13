Anna-Jane CaseyBorn 15 February 1972
Anna-Jane Casey
1972-02-15
Anna-Jane Casey Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna-Jane Casey (born 15 February 1972) is an English singer, dancer and actress best known for her work in musical theatre.
Anna-Jane Casey Tracks
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
Richard Rodgers
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
Lyricist
Conductor
Last played on
I Enjoy Being A Girl
Anna-Jane Casey
I Enjoy Being A Girl
I Enjoy Being A Girl
Last played on
Aquarius
Anna-Jane Casey
Aquarius
Aquarius
Last played on
Always look on the bright side of life from The Life of Brian
Eric Idle
Always look on the bright side of life from The Life of Brian
Always look on the bright side of life from The Life of Brian
You'll never walk alone from Carousel
Richard Rodgers
You'll never walk alone from Carousel
You'll never walk alone from Carousel
A Little Priest from Sweeney Todd
Stephen Sondheim
A Little Priest from Sweeney Todd
A Little Priest from Sweeney Todd
Love Scene from "Four Weddings and a Funeral" (Music to Die For)
Richard Rodney Bennett
Love Scene from "Four Weddings and a Funeral" (Music to Die For)
Love Scene from "Four Weddings and a Funeral" (Music to Die For)
The Carousel Waltz (Music to Die For)
Richard Rodgers
The Carousel Waltz (Music to Die For)
The Carousel Waltz (Music to Die For)
I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
The John Wilson Orchestra And Anna-Jane Casey
I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
Performer
Last played on
Brush up your Shakespeare from Kiss Me, Kate
Cole Porter
Brush up your Shakespeare from Kiss Me, Kate
Brush up your Shakespeare from Kiss Me, Kate
This Can't Be Love from The Boys from Syracuse
Richard Rodgers
This Can't Be Love from The Boys from Syracuse
This Can't Be Love from The Boys from Syracuse
Sing for your Supper from The Boys from Syracuse
Richard Rodgers
Sing for your Supper from The Boys from Syracuse
Sing for your Supper from The Boys from Syracuse
Always True to You from Kiss Me, Kate
Cole Porter
Always True to You from Kiss Me, Kate
Always True to You from Kiss Me, Kate
Springtime Dance from The Winter's Tale (Proms 2016)
Joby Talbot
Springtime Dance from The Winter's Tale (Proms 2016)
Springtime Dance from The Winter's Tale (Proms 2016)
As You Like It – a poem for orchestra after Shakespeare (Proms 2016)
William Walton
As You Like It – a poem for orchestra after Shakespeare (Proms 2016)
As You Like It – a poem for orchestra after Shakespeare (Proms 2016)
The Tempest – Overture to Act 4 (Proms 2016)
Arthur Sullivan
The Tempest – Overture to Act 4 (Proms 2016)
The Tempest – Overture to Act 4 (Proms 2016)
Love’s Labour’s Lost – suite (Proms 2016)
Gerald Finzi
Love’s Labour’s Lost – suite (Proms 2016)
Love’s Labour’s Lost – suite (Proms 2016)
Richard III Suite (arr. Muir Mathieson) (Proms 2016)
William Walton
Richard III Suite (arr. Muir Mathieson) (Proms 2016)
Richard III Suite (arr. Muir Mathieson) (Proms 2016)
Lava (Cover - Live In Session)
Anna-Jane Casey
Lava (Cover - Live In Session)
Lava (Cover - Live In Session)
Last played on
Vanilla Ice Cream (She Loves Me)
Anna-Jane Casey
Vanilla Ice Cream (She Loves Me)
Vanilla Ice Cream (She Loves Me)
Performer
Last played on
Who Wants to be a Millionaire
Matt Ford
Who Wants to be a Millionaire
Who Wants to be a Millionaire
Last played on
Let's Do It
John Wilson Orchestra
Let's Do It
Let's Do It
Last played on
As Long as he needs me
Lionel Bart
As Long as he needs me
As Long as he needs me
Alfie
Lionel Bart
Alfie
Alfie
Yesterday
Lennon/McCartney & BBC Concert Orchestra
Yesterday
Yesterday
Composer
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts: Music to Die For
Southbank Centre, London
2017-02-25T04:38:52
25
Feb
2017
BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts: Music to Die For
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2016: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-18T04:38:52
18
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Changing Britain: Twisting the Dial
Southbank Centre, London
2015-02-07T04:38:52
7
Feb
2015
Changing Britain: Twisting the Dial
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-27T04:38:52
27
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-22T04:38:52
22
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
