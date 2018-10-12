David RoseSongwriter, pianist and orchestra leader. Born 15 June 1910. Died 23 August 1990
David Rose
1910-06-15
David Rose (June 15, 1910 – August 23, 1990) was an American songwriter, composer, arranger, pianist, and orchestra leader. His most famous compositions were "The Stripper", "Holiday for Strings", and "Calypso Melody". He also wrote music for many television series, including It's a Great Life, The Tony Martin Show, Little House on the Prairie, Highway to Heaven, Bonanza, and Highway Patrol under the pseudonym "Ray Llewellyn." Rose's work in composing music for television programs earned him four Emmys. In addition, he was musical director for The Red Skelton Show during its 21-year run on the CBS and NBC networks. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, the national fraternity for men in music.
Bonanza
David Rose
Bonanza
Bonanza
The Stripper
David Rose
The Stripper
The Stripper
Autumn Holiday
David Rose
Autumn Holiday
Autumn Holiday
Holiday For Strings
David Rose
Holiday For Strings
Holiday For Strings
Little House Of Prairie
David Rose
David Rose
Little House Of Prairie
Little House Of Prairie
Roman Holiday
David Rose
Roman Holiday
Roman Holiday
Stripper
David Rose
Stripper
Stripper
Like Young
David Rose
Like Young
Like Young
The Stripper
Matthew Horne, David Rose & Alison Steadman
The Stripper
The Stripper
