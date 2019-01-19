Johnny LytleBorn 13 October 1932. Died 15 December 1995
Johnny Lytle
1932-10-13
Johnny Dillard Lytle (October 13, 1932 in Springfield, Ohio – December 15, 1995 in Springfield) was a jazz drummer and vibraphonist.
Selim
Johnny Lytle
But Not For Me
Johnny Lytle
Moon Child
Johnny Lytle
Big Bill
Johnny Lytle
Young Saints
Johnny Lytle
The Village Caller
Johnny Lytle
Done It Again
Johnny Lytle
Come And Get It
Johnny Lytle
