Anneliese Rothenberger (19 June 1924 – 24 May 2010) was a German operatic soprano who had an active international performance career which spanned from 1943 to 1983. She specialized in the lyric coloratura soprano repertoire, and was particularly admired for her interpretations of the works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Richard Strauss.

