Anneliese RothenbergerBorn 19 June 1926. Died 24 May 2010
Anneliese Rothenberger
1926-06-19
Anneliese Rothenberger Biography (Wikipedia)
Anneliese Rothenberger (19 June 1924 – 24 May 2010) was a German operatic soprano who had an active international performance career which spanned from 1943 to 1983. She specialized in the lyric coloratura soprano repertoire, and was particularly admired for her interpretations of the works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Richard Strauss.
Anneliese Rothenberger Tracks
As beautiful as the blue summer night (Giuditta)
Franz Lehár
As beautiful as the blue summer night (Giuditta)
As beautiful as the blue summer night (Giuditta)
Conductor
Last played on
Die Fledermaus: Czardas (No. 10, Die Klange)
Johann Strauss II
Die Fledermaus: Czardas (No. 10, Die Klange)
Die Fledermaus: Czardas (No. 10, Die Klange)
Orchestra
Last played on
Giudditta: Ich weiss es selber nicht - Meine Lippen
Graunke Symphony Orchestra, Willy Mattes, Franz Lehár & Anneliese Rothenberger
Giudditta: Ich weiss es selber nicht - Meine Lippen
Giudditta: Ich weiss es selber nicht - Meine Lippen
Performer
Last played on
Boccaccio: Florenz hat schone Frauen
Graunke Symphony Orchestra, Franz von Suppé, Hermann Prey, Anneliese Rothenberger & Carl Michalski
Boccaccio: Florenz hat schone Frauen
Boccaccio: Florenz hat schone Frauen
Performer
Last played on
Unbekannt, Deshalb Nicht Minder Int'ressant (
Anneliese Rothenberger
Unbekannt, Deshalb Nicht Minder Int'ressant (
